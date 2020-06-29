SAB Events Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 39.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2020 down 39.04% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 up 34.84% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
SAB Events shares closed at 1.10 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.23% returns over the last 6 months
|SAB Events & Governance Now Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|0.38
|0.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.38
|0.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.06
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.14
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.32
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.35
|-0.29
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.33
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.33
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.33
|-0.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.33
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.33
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|10.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.32
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.32
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.32
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.32
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:15 am