SAB Events Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 39.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2020 down 39.04% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 up 34.84% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

SAB Events shares closed at 1.10 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.23% returns over the last 6 months