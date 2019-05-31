SAB Events Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 43.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2019 up 43.87% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 78.56% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 93.1% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2018.
SAB Events shares closed at 1.00 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -73.33% returns over the last 6 months and -86.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|SAB Events & Governance Now Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|0.79
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.77
|0.79
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.20
|0.13
|0.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.36
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.44
|0.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.35
|-1.37
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.35
|-1.37
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.35
|-1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.35
|-1.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.35
|-1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.35
|-1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|10.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited