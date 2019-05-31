SAB Events Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 43.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2019 up 43.87% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 78.56% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 93.1% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2018.

SAB Events shares closed at 1.00 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -73.33% returns over the last 6 months and -86.75% over the last 12 months.