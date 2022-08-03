SAB Events Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 24.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 150.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 337.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

SAB Events shares closed at 6.70 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.43% returns over the last 12 months.