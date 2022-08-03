 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SAB Events Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 24.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 150.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 337.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

SAB Events shares closed at 6.70 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.43% returns over the last 12 months.

SAB Events & Governance Now Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 0.26 0.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.30 0.26 0.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.13 0.02 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.14 0.18
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.23 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.33 -0.14
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 -0.32 -0.12
Interest 0.07 0.10 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 -0.43 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.47 -0.43 -0.19
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 -0.43 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 -0.43 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 10.48 10.48 10.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.41 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.45 -0.41 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.41 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.45 -0.41 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #SAB Events #SAB Events &amp; Governance Now Media
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.