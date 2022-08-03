SAB Events Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 24.61% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 150.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 337.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
SAB Events shares closed at 6.70 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.43% returns over the last 12 months.
|SAB Events & Governance Now Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|0.26
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|0.26
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|0.02
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.14
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.23
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.33
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.32
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.07
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.43
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|-0.43
|-0.19
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-0.43
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-0.43
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|10.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.41
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.41
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.41
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.41
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited