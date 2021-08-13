SAB Events Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2021 up 9.68% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 6.46% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

SAB Events shares closed at 3.15 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 142.31% returns over the last 6 months and 200.00% over the last 12 months.