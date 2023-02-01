SAB Events Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 34.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 34.18% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 217.43% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
|SAB Events shares closed at 4.35 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.56% returns over the last 6 months and -75.90% over the last 12 months.
|SAB Events & Governance Now Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|0.67
|0.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|0.67
|0.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|0.11
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.20
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.22
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.05
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.04
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.26
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.15
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|-0.15
|-0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|-0.15
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|-0.15
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|10.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.15
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.15
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.15
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.15
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited