 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SAB Events Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 34.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 34.18% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 217.43% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021. SAB Events shares closed at 4.35 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.56% returns over the last 6 months and -75.90% over the last 12 months.
SAB Events & Governance Now Media
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.320.670.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.320.670.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.110.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.190.200.18
Depreciation0.200.200.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.220.220.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.05-0.12
Other Income0.080.010.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.04-0.11
Interest0.260.110.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.58-0.15-0.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.58-0.15-0.18
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.58-0.15-0.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.58-0.15-0.18
Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.56-0.15-0.18
Diluted EPS-0.56-0.15-0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.56-0.15-0.18
Diluted EPS-0.56-0.15-0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #SAB Events #SAB Events &amp; Governance Now Media
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:44 pm