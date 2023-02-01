SAB Events Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 34.18% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.32 0.67 0.49 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.32 0.67 0.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.10 0.11 0.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.20 0.18 Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.22 0.22 0.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.05 -0.12 Other Income 0.08 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.04 -0.11 Interest 0.26 0.11 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.58 -0.15 -0.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.58 -0.15 -0.18 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.58 -0.15 -0.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.58 -0.15 -0.18 Equity Share Capital 10.48 10.48 10.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.56 -0.15 -0.18 Diluted EPS -0.56 -0.15 -0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.56 -0.15 -0.18 Diluted EPS -0.56 -0.15 -0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited