    SAB Events Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 34.18% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 34.18% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 217.43% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.SAB Events shares closed at 4.35 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.56% returns over the last 6 months and -75.90% over the last 12 months.
    SAB Events & Governance Now Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.320.670.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.320.670.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.110.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.200.18
    Depreciation0.200.200.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.220.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.05-0.12
    Other Income0.080.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.04-0.11
    Interest0.260.110.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.58-0.15-0.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.58-0.15-0.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.58-0.15-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.58-0.15-0.18
    Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.15-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.15-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.15-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.15-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited