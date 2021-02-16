SAB Events Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 33.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 33.86% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 19.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

SAB Events shares closed at 1.35 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 145.45% over the last 12 months.