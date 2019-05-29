S.V. Trading Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 71.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 16.94% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

S.V. Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.