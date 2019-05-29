S.V. Trading Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 71.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S.V. Trading & Agencies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 16.94% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.
S.V. Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.
|
|S.V. Trading & Agencies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.12
|0.12
|0.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.12
|0.12
|0.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.06
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.15
|0.47
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.15
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.55
|0.15
|0.47
|Tax
|0.25
|--
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.29
|0.15
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.29
|0.15
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|17.10
|17.10
|17.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|--
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|--
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|--
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|--
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited