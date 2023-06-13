S V J Ent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2023 up 19.65% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 22.58% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

S V J Ent. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.

S V J Ent. shares closed at 52.20 on June 12, 2023 (BSE)