English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S V J Ent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V J Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2023 up 19.65% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 22.58% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    S V J Ent. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.

    S V J Ent. shares closed at 52.20 on June 12, 2023 (BSE)

    S V J Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.491.39
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations1.491.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.010.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-0.17
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.050.04
    Depreciation0.060.06
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses0.290.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.260.27
    Other Income0.060.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.31
    Interest0.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.310.30
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax0.310.30
    Tax0.100.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.21
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.21
    Equity Share Capital5.573.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.54
    Diluted EPS0.390.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.54
    Diluted EPS0.390.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #S V J Ent. #S V J Enterprises
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:22 am