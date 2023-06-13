S V J Ent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V J Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2023 up 19.65% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 22.58% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.
S V J Ent. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.
S V J Ent. shares closed at 52.20 on June 12, 2023 (BSE)
|S V J Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.49
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.49
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.01
|0.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.31
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.31
|0.30
|Tax
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.57
|3.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.39
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited