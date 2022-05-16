S V Global Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 29.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 29.02% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 66.18% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 51.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)