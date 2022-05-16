S V Global Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 29.02% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 29.02% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 66.18% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.
S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 51.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|S V Global Mill
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.20
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.20
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.27
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.15
|0.80
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-0.94
|-0.86
|Other Income
|1.67
|1.35
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.41
|0.33
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.41
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|--
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|0.39
|0.41
|0.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.39
|0.41
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.39
|0.41
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.22
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.22
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.22
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.22
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
