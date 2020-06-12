S V Global Mill Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 24.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 24.36% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 up 98.63% from Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 99.31% from Rs. 20.39 crore in March 2019.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 39.95 on June 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and -23.39% over the last 12 months.
|S V Global Mill
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|0.23
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.23
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.27
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|0.88
|22.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-1.01
|-22.44
|Other Income
|1.14
|0.92
|1.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-20.48
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-20.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|-0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-20.57
|Tax
|0.06
|0.11
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.20
|-21.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.20
|-21.24
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.11
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.11
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.11
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.11
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:42 am