S V Global Mill Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 24.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 24.36% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 up 98.63% from Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 99.31% from Rs. 20.39 crore in March 2019.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 39.95 on June 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and -23.39% over the last 12 months.