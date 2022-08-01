S V Global Mill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 269.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 269.02% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 41.51% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

S V Global Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 56.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)