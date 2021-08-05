S V Global Mill Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 132.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 132.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021 up 956.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021 up 413.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 82.95 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)