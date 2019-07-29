S V Global Mill Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 31.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2019 down 31.81% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019 down 135.62% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 118.8% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2018.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 37.00 on July 25, 2019 (BSE)