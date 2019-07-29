S V Global Mill Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 31.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2019 down 31.81% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019 down 135.62% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 118.8% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2018.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 37.00 on July 25, 2019 (BSE)
|S V Global Mill
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|0.18
|0.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|0.18
|0.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.21
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.09
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|22.32
|2.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-22.44
|-1.69
|Other Income
|0.95
|1.96
|2.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-20.48
|1.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-20.48
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.10
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|-20.57
|1.04
|Tax
|--
|0.67
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|-21.24
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|-21.24
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|11.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited