S V Global Mill Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 31.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 31.64% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 217.14% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 37.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -7.38% over the last 12 months.