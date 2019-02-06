S V Global Mill Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 up 648.29% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 up 171.05% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.
S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 45.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)
|
|S V Global Mill
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.14
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.14
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.17
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.66
|1.09
|2.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|-1.19
|-2.59
|Other Income
|2.74
|2.64
|2.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.96
|1.44
|0.30
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.96
|1.44
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|-0.19
|-0.09
|-0.20
|P/L Before Tax
|0.76
|1.36
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|0.22
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.76
|1.14
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.76
|1.14
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|11.16
|11.16
|11.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.51
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.51
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.51
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.51
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited