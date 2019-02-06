S V Global Mill Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 up 648.29% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 up 171.05% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 45.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)