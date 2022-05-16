S V Global Mill Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 5.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in March 2022 down 5.64% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 up 56.72% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 51.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)