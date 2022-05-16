S V Global Mill Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 5.64% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in March 2022 down 5.64% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 up 56.72% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.
S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 51.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|S V Global Mill
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.67
|1.65
|1.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.67
|1.65
|1.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.27
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.15
|0.81
|0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.49
|0.58
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.52
|0.58
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.52
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|--
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|0.94
|0.52
|0.53
|Tax
|0.48
|0.23
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.46
|0.30
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.46
|0.30
|0.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.47
|0.30
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.16
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.16
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.16
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.16
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
