S V Global Mill Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in June 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 117.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 39.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 56.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

S V Global Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.80 1.67 1.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.80 1.67 1.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.28 0.23
Depreciation 0.09 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.27 1.15 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.16 0.40
Other Income 0.02 0.82 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 0.97 0.40
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.20 0.97 0.40
Exceptional Items -- -0.03 --
P/L Before Tax 0.20 0.94 0.40
Tax 0.23 0.48 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.46 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.46 0.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.01 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.03 0.47 0.18
Equity Share Capital 9.04 9.04 9.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.26 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.26 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.26 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.26 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

