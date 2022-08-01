S V Global Mill Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in June 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 117.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 39.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 56.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)