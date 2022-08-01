S V Global Mill Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in June 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 117.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 39.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 56.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)
|S V Global Mill
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.80
|1.67
|1.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.80
|1.67
|1.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.28
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|1.15
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.16
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.82
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.97
|0.40
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.97
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.94
|0.40
|Tax
|0.23
|0.48
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.46
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.46
|0.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|0.47
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited