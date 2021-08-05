S V Global Mill Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in June 2021 up 3.6% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 71.92% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021 down 49.47% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

S V Global Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2020.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 82.95 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)