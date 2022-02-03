S V Global Mill Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2021 up 2.94% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 18.36% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021 down 10.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

S V Global Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2020.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 73.45 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)