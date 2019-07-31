S T Services Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S T Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 2.86% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 707.69% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
S T Services shares closed at 9.46 on August 16, 2018 (BSE)
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 05:23 pm