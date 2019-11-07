S R K Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore, up 5.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S R K Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore in September 2019 up 5.05% from Rs. 27.92 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2019 down 7.77% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019 down 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2018.
S R K Ind shares closed at 0.82 on November 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.
|S R K Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.33
|31.09
|27.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.33
|31.09
|27.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.87
|30.57
|27.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.44
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.50
|-0.42
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.01
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.49
|-0.35
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.49
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|-0.49
|-0.35
|Tax
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-0.16
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-0.16
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|39.23
|39.23
|39.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
