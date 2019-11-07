S R K Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore, up 5.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore in September 2019 up 5.05% from Rs. 27.92 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2019 down 7.77% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019 down 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2018.

S R K Ind shares closed at 0.82 on November 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.