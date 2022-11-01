S P Apparels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 268.70 216.67 197.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 268.70 216.67 197.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 100.02 104.21 65.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.87 0.68 7.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.68 -31.09 -11.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.16 54.54 51.68 Depreciation 7.82 8.94 8.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 46.85 45.69 44.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.31 33.70 30.96 Other Income 9.04 7.10 0.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.35 40.80 31.63 Interest 7.36 4.58 1.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.99 36.22 30.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 32.99 36.22 30.34 Tax 7.40 9.50 7.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.59 26.72 22.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.59 26.72 22.54 Equity Share Capital 25.69 25.69 25.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.96 10.40 8.77 Diluted EPS 9.96 10.40 8.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.96 10.40 8.77 Diluted EPS 9.96 10.40 8.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited