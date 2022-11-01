 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S P Apparels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore in September 2022 up 36.22% from Rs. 197.25 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.59 crore in September 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 22.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.17 crore in September 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 40.39 crore in September 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.77 in September 2021. S P Apparels shares closed at 362.35 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.
S P Apparels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations268.70216.67197.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations268.70216.67197.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.02104.2165.64
Purchase of Traded Goods0.870.687.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.68-31.09-11.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.1654.5451.68
Depreciation7.828.948.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.8545.6944.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3133.7030.96
Other Income9.047.100.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3540.8031.63
Interest7.364.581.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.9936.2230.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.9936.2230.34
Tax7.409.507.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.5926.7222.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.5926.7222.54
Equity Share Capital25.6925.6925.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.9610.408.77
Diluted EPS9.9610.408.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.9610.408.77
Diluted EPS9.9610.408.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:44 pm
