S P Apparels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore in September 2022 up 36.22% from Rs. 197.25 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.59 crore in September 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 22.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.17 crore in September 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 40.39 crore in September 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.77 in September 2021.
|S P Apparels shares closed at 362.35 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|268.70
|216.67
|197.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|268.70
|216.67
|197.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.02
|104.21
|65.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.87
|0.68
|7.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|27.68
|-31.09
|-11.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.16
|54.54
|51.68
|Depreciation
|7.82
|8.94
|8.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.85
|45.69
|44.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.31
|33.70
|30.96
|Other Income
|9.04
|7.10
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.35
|40.80
|31.63
|Interest
|7.36
|4.58
|1.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.99
|36.22
|30.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|32.99
|36.22
|30.34
|Tax
|7.40
|9.50
|7.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.59
|26.72
|22.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.59
|26.72
|22.54
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.96
|10.40
|8.77
|Diluted EPS
|9.96
|10.40
|8.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.96
|10.40
|8.77
|Diluted EPS
|9.96
|10.40
|8.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited