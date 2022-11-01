S P Apparels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore in September 2022 up 36.22% from Rs. 197.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.59 crore in September 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 22.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.17 crore in September 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 40.39 crore in September 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.77 in September 2021.