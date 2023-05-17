S P Apparels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.81 crore, up 8.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.81 crore in March 2023 up 8.9% from Rs. 215.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.27 crore in March 2023 down 7.89% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in March 2023 down 6.48% from Rs. 47.84 crore in March 2022.

S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.83 in March 2022.

S P Apparels shares closed at 386.80 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and 13.18% over the last 12 months.