S P Apparels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.81 crore, up 8.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 234.81 crore in March 2023 up 8.9% from Rs. 215.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.27 crore in March 2023 down 7.89% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in March 2023 down 6.48% from Rs. 47.84 crore in March 2022.
S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.83 in March 2022.
S P Apparels shares closed at 386.80 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and 13.18% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|234.81
|219.35
|215.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|234.81
|219.35
|215.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.73
|85.86
|98.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|0.02
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.23
|-1.56
|-18.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.00
|57.96
|50.02
|Depreciation
|8.48
|8.51
|8.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.85
|52.84
|42.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.36
|15.73
|34.78
|Other Income
|1.90
|7.60
|4.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.26
|23.33
|39.36
|Interest
|5.79
|0.73
|3.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.47
|22.60
|36.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.47
|22.60
|36.07
|Tax
|7.19
|6.37
|10.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.27
|16.23
|25.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.27
|16.23
|25.27
|Equity Share Capital
|25.09
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.28
|6.37
|9.83
|Diluted EPS
|9.28
|6.37
|9.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.28
|6.37
|9.83
|Diluted EPS
|9.28
|6.37
|9.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited