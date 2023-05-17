English
    S P Apparels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.81 crore, up 8.9% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.81 crore in March 2023 up 8.9% from Rs. 215.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.27 crore in March 2023 down 7.89% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in March 2023 down 6.48% from Rs. 47.84 crore in March 2022.

    S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.83 in March 2022.

    S P Apparels shares closed at 386.80 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and 13.18% over the last 12 months.

    S P Apparels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.81219.35215.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.81219.35215.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.7385.8698.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.020.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.23-1.56-18.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.0057.9650.02
    Depreciation8.488.518.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8552.8442.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3615.7334.78
    Other Income1.907.604.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2623.3339.36
    Interest5.790.733.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.4722.6036.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.4722.6036.07
    Tax7.196.3710.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2716.2325.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2716.2325.27
    Equity Share Capital25.0925.6925.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.286.379.83
    Diluted EPS9.286.379.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.286.379.83
    Diluted EPS9.286.379.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S P Apparels #Textiles - General
    first published: May 17, 2023 09:53 am