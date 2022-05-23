S P Apparels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.62 crore, up 27.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.62 crore in March 2022 up 27.08% from Rs. 169.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022 up 157.29% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.84 crore in March 2022 up 95.19% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in March 2021.

S P Apparels shares closed at 319.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.69% over the last 12 months.