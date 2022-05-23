 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

S P Apparels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.62 crore, up 27.08% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.62 crore in March 2022 up 27.08% from Rs. 169.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022 up 157.29% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.84 crore in March 2022 up 95.19% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in March 2021.

S P Apparels shares closed at 319.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.69% over the last 12 months.

S P Apparels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.62 219.79 169.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 215.62 219.79 169.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.33 87.32 51.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.31 5.81 7.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.31 -3.16 8.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.02 50.14 44.69
Depreciation 8.48 7.98 8.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.01 38.38 34.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.78 33.33 15.90
Other Income 4.57 3.84 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.36 37.17 16.49
Interest 3.29 3.25 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.07 33.91 14.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.07 33.91 14.28
Tax 10.80 5.49 4.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.27 28.43 9.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -4.25 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.27 24.17 9.82
Equity Share Capital 25.69 25.69 25.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.83 9.41 3.82
Diluted EPS 9.83 9.41 3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.83 9.41 3.82
Diluted EPS 9.83 9.41 3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S P Apparels #Textiles - General
first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.