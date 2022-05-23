S P Apparels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.62 crore, up 27.08% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 215.62 crore in March 2022 up 27.08% from Rs. 169.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022 up 157.29% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.84 crore in March 2022 up 95.19% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in March 2021.
S P Apparels shares closed at 319.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.69% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|215.62
|219.79
|169.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|215.62
|219.79
|169.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.33
|87.32
|51.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|5.81
|7.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.31
|-3.16
|8.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.02
|50.14
|44.69
|Depreciation
|8.48
|7.98
|8.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.01
|38.38
|34.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.78
|33.33
|15.90
|Other Income
|4.57
|3.84
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.36
|37.17
|16.49
|Interest
|3.29
|3.25
|2.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.07
|33.91
|14.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.07
|33.91
|14.28
|Tax
|10.80
|5.49
|4.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.27
|28.43
|9.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-4.25
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.27
|24.17
|9.82
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.83
|9.41
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|9.83
|9.41
|3.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.83
|9.41
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|9.83
|9.41
|3.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
