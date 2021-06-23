S P Apparels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 169.68 crore, up 8.35% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 169.68 crore in March 2021 up 8.35% from Rs. 156.61 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021 up 251.5% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2021 up 30.23% from Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2020.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2020.
S P Apparels shares closed at 230.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.66% returns over the last 6 months and 188.67% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|169.68
|188.20
|156.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|169.68
|188.20
|156.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.49
|57.16
|40.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.11
|8.10
|13.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.29
|2.80
|11.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.69
|45.70
|44.05
|Depreciation
|8.02
|8.92
|8.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.19
|37.19
|29.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.90
|28.33
|8.58
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.09
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.49
|28.41
|10.06
|Interest
|2.21
|3.61
|5.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.28
|24.81
|4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.28
|24.81
|4.75
|Tax
|4.46
|6.70
|1.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.82
|18.10
|2.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.82
|18.10
|2.79
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.82
|7.05
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|3.82
|7.05
|1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.82
|7.05
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|3.82
|7.05
|1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited