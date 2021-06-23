S P Apparels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 169.68 crore, up 8.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.68 crore in March 2021 up 8.35% from Rs. 156.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021 up 251.5% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2021 up 30.23% from Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2020.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2020.

S P Apparels shares closed at 230.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.66% returns over the last 6 months and 188.67% over the last 12 months.