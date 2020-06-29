S P Apparels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 156.61 crore, down 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.61 crore in March 2020 down 26.56% from Rs. 213.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2020 down 85.52% from Rs. 19.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2020 down 44.57% from Rs. 33.95 crore in March 2019.

S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.51 in March 2019.

S P Apparels shares closed at 84.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -59.56% returns over the last 6 months and -70.36% over the last 12 months.