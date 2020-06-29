S P Apparels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 156.61 crore, down 26.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 156.61 crore in March 2020 down 26.56% from Rs. 213.24 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2020 down 85.52% from Rs. 19.29 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2020 down 44.57% from Rs. 33.95 crore in March 2019.
S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.51 in March 2019.
S P Apparels shares closed at 84.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -59.56% returns over the last 6 months and -70.36% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|156.61
|163.45
|213.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|156.61
|163.45
|213.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.52
|52.68
|63.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.09
|10.79
|13.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.77
|-0.83
|5.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.05
|43.70
|55.19
|Depreciation
|8.76
|7.93
|5.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.83
|33.86
|42.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.58
|15.33
|27.27
|Other Income
|1.48
|4.68
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.06
|20.01
|28.04
|Interest
|5.32
|5.85
|-1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.75
|14.17
|29.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-9.73
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.75
|4.43
|29.65
|Tax
|1.95
|3.39
|10.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.79
|1.05
|19.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.79
|1.05
|19.29
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.09
|0.41
|7.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.09
|0.41
|7.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.09
|0.41
|7.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.09
|0.41
|7.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:42 am