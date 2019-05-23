S P Apparels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 213.24 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 213.24 crore in March 2019 up 23.67% from Rs. 172.42 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.29 crore in March 2019 up 97.48% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.95 crore in March 2019 down 1.42% from Rs. 34.44 crore in March 2018.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.88 in March 2018.
S P Apparels shares closed at 240.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|S P Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.24
|211.45
|172.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|213.24
|211.45
|172.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.19
|67.09
|55.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.86
|16.58
|9.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.13
|-5.99
|-8.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.19
|46.91
|40.94
|Depreciation
|5.91
|5.91
|6.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.70
|47.99
|41.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.27
|32.95
|26.29
|Other Income
|0.77
|1.42
|1.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.04
|34.37
|27.79
|Interest
|-1.61
|-2.30
|10.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.65
|36.67
|17.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.65
|36.67
|17.75
|Tax
|10.36
|11.17
|7.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.29
|25.51
|9.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.29
|25.51
|9.77
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.51
|9.93
|3.88
|Diluted EPS
|7.51
|9.93
|3.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.51
|9.93
|3.88
|Diluted EPS
|7.51
|9.93
|3.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
