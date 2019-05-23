S P Apparels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 213.24 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.24 crore in March 2019 up 23.67% from Rs. 172.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.29 crore in March 2019 up 97.48% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.95 crore in March 2019 down 1.42% from Rs. 34.44 crore in March 2018.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.88 in March 2018.

S P Apparels shares closed at 240.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.11% over the last 12 months.