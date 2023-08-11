English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S P Apparels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.93 crore, up 0.58% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.93 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 216.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2023 down 18.45% from Rs. 26.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.07 crore in June 2023 down 9.39% from Rs. 49.74 crore in June 2022.

    S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.40 in June 2022.

    S P Apparels shares closed at 462.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.19% returns over the last 6 months and 12.60% over the last 12 months.

    S P Apparels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.93234.81216.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.93234.81216.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.0866.73104.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.330.170.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.0126.23-31.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.6357.0054.54
    Depreciation8.698.488.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.0141.8545.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1934.3633.70
    Other Income4.191.907.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3836.2640.80
    Interest4.675.794.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.7130.4736.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.7130.4736.22
    Tax9.927.199.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7923.2726.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7923.2726.72
    Equity Share Capital25.0925.0925.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.689.2810.40
    Diluted EPS8.689.2810.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.689.2810.40
    Diluted EPS8.689.2810.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S P Apparels #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!