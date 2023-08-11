S P Apparels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.93 crore, up 0.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.93 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 216.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2023 down 18.45% from Rs. 26.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.07 crore in June 2023 down 9.39% from Rs. 49.74 crore in June 2022.

S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.40 in June 2022.

S P Apparels shares closed at 462.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.19% returns over the last 6 months and 12.60% over the last 12 months.