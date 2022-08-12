S P Apparels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 78.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in June 2022 up 78.38% from Rs. 121.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.72 crore in June 2022 up 138.16% from Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.74 crore in June 2022 up 75.14% from Rs. 28.40 crore in June 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2021.

S P Apparels shares closed at 410.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.