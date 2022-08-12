S P Apparels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 78.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in June 2022 up 78.38% from Rs. 121.46 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.72 crore in June 2022 up 138.16% from Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.74 crore in June 2022 up 75.14% from Rs. 28.40 crore in June 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2021.
S P Apparels shares closed at 410.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|216.67
|215.62
|121.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216.67
|215.62
|121.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.21
|98.33
|47.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.68
|0.31
|5.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-31.09
|-18.31
|-20.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.54
|50.02
|32.06
|Depreciation
|8.94
|8.48
|8.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.69
|42.01
|29.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.70
|34.78
|19.25
|Other Income
|7.10
|4.57
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.80
|39.36
|19.55
|Interest
|4.58
|3.29
|3.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.22
|36.07
|16.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.22
|36.07
|16.47
|Tax
|9.50
|10.80
|5.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.72
|25.27
|11.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.72
|25.27
|11.22
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.40
|9.83
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|10.40
|9.83
|4.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.40
|9.83
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|10.40
|9.83
|4.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited