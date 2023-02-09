 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S P Apparels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.35 crore, down 0.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:Net Sales at Rs 219.35 crore in December 2022 down 0.2% from Rs. 219.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 24.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.84 crore in December 2022 down 29.48% from Rs. 45.15 crore in December 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.41 in December 2021. S P Apparels shares closed at 299.65 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.
S P Apparels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations219.35268.70219.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations219.35268.70219.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials85.86100.0287.32
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.875.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.5627.68-3.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost57.9654.1650.14
Depreciation8.517.827.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.8446.8538.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7331.3133.33
Other Income7.609.043.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3340.3537.17
Interest0.737.363.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.6032.9933.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.6032.9933.91
Tax6.377.405.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2325.5928.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----4.25
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2325.5924.17
Equity Share Capital25.6925.6925.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.379.969.41
Diluted EPS6.379.969.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.379.969.41
Diluted EPS6.379.969.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

