English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S P Apparels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.35 crore, down 0.2% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:Net Sales at Rs 219.35 crore in December 2022 down 0.2% from Rs. 219.79 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 24.17 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.84 crore in December 2022 down 29.48% from Rs. 45.15 crore in December 2021.
    S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.41 in December 2021.S P Apparels shares closed at 299.65 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.
    S P Apparels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations219.35268.70219.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations219.35268.70219.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.86100.0287.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.875.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.5627.68-3.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.9654.1650.14
    Depreciation8.517.827.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.8446.8538.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7331.3133.33
    Other Income7.609.043.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3340.3537.17
    Interest0.737.363.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.6032.9933.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.6032.9933.91
    Tax6.377.405.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2325.5928.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----4.25
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2325.5924.17
    Equity Share Capital25.6925.6925.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.379.969.41
    Diluted EPS6.379.969.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.379.969.41
    Diluted EPS6.379.969.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited