S P Apparels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.35 crore, down 0.2% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:Net Sales at Rs 219.35 crore in December 2022 down 0.2% from Rs. 219.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 24.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.84 crore in December 2022 down 29.48% from Rs. 45.15 crore in December 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.41 in December 2021.
|S P Apparels shares closed at 299.65 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|219.35
|268.70
|219.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|219.35
|268.70
|219.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.86
|100.02
|87.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.87
|5.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.56
|27.68
|-3.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.96
|54.16
|50.14
|Depreciation
|8.51
|7.82
|7.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.84
|46.85
|38.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.73
|31.31
|33.33
|Other Income
|7.60
|9.04
|3.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.33
|40.35
|37.17
|Interest
|0.73
|7.36
|3.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.60
|32.99
|33.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.60
|32.99
|33.91
|Tax
|6.37
|7.40
|5.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.23
|25.59
|28.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-4.25
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.23
|25.59
|24.17
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.37
|9.96
|9.41
|Diluted EPS
|6.37
|9.96
|9.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.37
|9.96
|9.41
|Diluted EPS
|6.37
|9.96
|9.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited