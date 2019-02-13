S P Apparels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 211.45 crore, up 37.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 211.45 crore in December 2018 up 37.1% from Rs. 154.23 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.51 crore in December 2018 up 110.32% from Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2018 up 40.06% from Rs. 28.76 crore in December 2017.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2017.
S P Apparels shares closed at 240.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -31.41% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|211.45
|177.61
|154.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|211.45
|177.61
|154.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.09
|76.14
|62.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.58
|11.62
|12.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.99
|-29.53
|-20.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.91
|40.12
|41.17
|Depreciation
|5.91
|5.75
|5.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.99
|48.17
|29.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.95
|25.33
|22.92
|Other Income
|1.42
|0.61
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.37
|25.95
|22.92
|Interest
|-2.30
|6.24
|4.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.67
|19.70
|18.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.67
|19.70
|18.74
|Tax
|11.17
|6.12
|6.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.51
|13.58
|12.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.51
|13.58
|12.13
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.70
|25.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.93
|5.29
|4.82
|Diluted EPS
|9.93
|5.29
|4.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.93
|5.29
|4.82
|Diluted EPS
|9.93
|5.29
|4.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
