S P Apparels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 211.45 crore, up 37.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.45 crore in December 2018 up 37.1% from Rs. 154.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.51 crore in December 2018 up 110.32% from Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2018 up 40.06% from Rs. 28.76 crore in December 2017.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2017.

S P Apparels shares closed at 240.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -31.41% over the last 12 months.