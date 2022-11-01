 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S P Apparels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.80 crore, up 37.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:Net Sales at Rs 305.80 crore in September 2022 up 37.66% from Rs. 222.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.39% from Rs. 23.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.64 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 41.15 crore in September 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in September 2021. S P Apparels shares closed at 362.35 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations305.80245.78222.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations305.80245.78222.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.02104.2165.64
Purchase of Traded Goods44.9429.5230.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.38-39.96-11.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost57.8157.7752.04
Depreciation8.449.538.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses51.1251.2644.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0933.4531.85
Other Income9.117.160.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2040.6232.53
Interest7.835.061.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.3635.5631.16
Exceptional Items0.11-0.11--
P/L Before Tax30.4735.4531.16
Tax7.559.667.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.9225.8023.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.9225.8023.25
Minority Interest--0.06--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.9225.8523.25
Equity Share Capital25.6925.6925.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.9210.049.05
Diluted EPS8.9210.049.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.9210.049.05
Diluted EPS8.9210.049.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

