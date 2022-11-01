S P Apparels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.80 crore, up 37.66% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 305.80 245.78 222.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 305.80 245.78 222.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 100.02 104.21 65.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 44.94 29.52 30.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.38 -39.96 -11.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 57.81 57.77 52.04 Depreciation 8.44 9.53 8.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 51.12 51.26 44.93 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.09 33.45 31.85 Other Income 9.11 7.16 0.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.20 40.62 32.53 Interest 7.83 5.06 1.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.36 35.56 31.16 Exceptional Items 0.11 -0.11 -- P/L Before Tax 30.47 35.45 31.16 Tax 7.55 9.66 7.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.92 25.80 23.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.92 25.80 23.25 Minority Interest -- 0.06 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.92 25.85 23.25 Equity Share Capital 25.69 25.69 25.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.92 10.04 9.05 Diluted EPS 8.92 10.04 9.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.92 10.04 9.05 Diluted EPS 8.92 10.04 9.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited