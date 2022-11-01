S P Apparels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.80 crore, up 37.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.80 crore in September 2022 up 37.66% from Rs. 222.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.39% from Rs. 23.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.64 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 41.15 crore in September 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in September 2021.