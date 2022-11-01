S P Apparels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.80 crore, up 37.66% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 305.80 crore in September 2022 up 37.66% from Rs. 222.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.39% from Rs. 23.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.64 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 41.15 crore in September 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in September 2021.
|S P Apparels shares closed at 362.35 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.80
|245.78
|222.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.80
|245.78
|222.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.02
|104.21
|65.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|44.94
|29.52
|30.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.38
|-39.96
|-11.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.81
|57.77
|52.04
|Depreciation
|8.44
|9.53
|8.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.12
|51.26
|44.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.09
|33.45
|31.85
|Other Income
|9.11
|7.16
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.20
|40.62
|32.53
|Interest
|7.83
|5.06
|1.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.36
|35.56
|31.16
|Exceptional Items
|0.11
|-0.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.47
|35.45
|31.16
|Tax
|7.55
|9.66
|7.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.92
|25.80
|23.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.92
|25.80
|23.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.06
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.92
|25.85
|23.25
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.92
|10.04
|9.05
|Diluted EPS
|8.92
|10.04
|9.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.92
|10.04
|9.05
|Diluted EPS
|8.92
|10.04
|9.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited