    S P Apparels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 275.16 crore, up 8.38% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 275.16 crore in March 2023 up 8.38% from Rs. 253.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.44 crore in March 2023 down 19.05% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2023 down 15.47% from Rs. 49.27 crore in March 2022.

    S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.83 in March 2022.

    S P Apparels shares closed at 384.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.57% returns over the last 6 months and 12.63% over the last 12 months.

    S P Apparels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations275.16251.15253.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations275.16251.15253.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.7385.8698.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.9922.0266.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.370.70-54.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.3361.7753.07
    Depreciation9.179.029.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.0158.4245.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5813.3635.60
    Other Income1.907.684.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4821.0440.23
    Interest7.071.513.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.4219.5336.58
    Exceptional Items---0.11--
    P/L Before Tax25.4219.4336.58
    Tax4.906.1511.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5213.2725.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5213.2725.25
    Minority Interest-0.08----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.4413.2725.25
    Equity Share Capital25.0925.6925.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.185.219.83
    Diluted EPS8.185.219.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.185.219.83
    Diluted EPS8.185.219.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 10:48 pm