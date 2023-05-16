S P Apparels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 275.16 crore, up 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.16 crore in March 2023 up 8.38% from Rs. 253.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.44 crore in March 2023 down 19.05% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2023 down 15.47% from Rs. 49.27 crore in March 2022.

S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.83 in March 2022.

S P Apparels shares closed at 384.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.57% returns over the last 6 months and 12.63% over the last 12 months.