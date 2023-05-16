S P Apparels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 275.16 crore, up 8.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 275.16 crore in March 2023 up 8.38% from Rs. 253.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.44 crore in March 2023 down 19.05% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2023 down 15.47% from Rs. 49.27 crore in March 2022.
S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.83 in March 2022.
S P Apparels shares closed at 384.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.57% returns over the last 6 months and 12.63% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|275.16
|251.15
|253.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|275.16
|251.15
|253.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.73
|85.86
|98.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.99
|22.02
|66.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.37
|0.70
|-54.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.33
|61.77
|53.07
|Depreciation
|9.17
|9.02
|9.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.01
|58.42
|45.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.58
|13.36
|35.60
|Other Income
|1.90
|7.68
|4.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.48
|21.04
|40.23
|Interest
|7.07
|1.51
|3.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.42
|19.53
|36.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.42
|19.43
|36.58
|Tax
|4.90
|6.15
|11.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.52
|13.27
|25.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.52
|13.27
|25.25
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|20.44
|13.27
|25.25
|Equity Share Capital
|25.09
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.18
|5.21
|9.83
|Diluted EPS
|8.18
|5.21
|9.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.18
|5.21
|9.83
|Diluted EPS
|8.18
|5.21
|9.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited