 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

S P Apparels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.90 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.90 crore in March 2022 up 32.5% from Rs. 191.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022 up 139.18% from Rs. 10.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.27 crore in March 2022 up 96.22% from Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.

S P Apparels shares closed at 319.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.69% over the last 12 months.

S P Apparels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 253.90 250.31 191.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 253.90 250.31 191.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.33 87.32 51.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 66.50 32.20 26.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.44 -3.56 8.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.07 52.78 45.07
Depreciation 9.04 8.55 7.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.80 42.99 35.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.60 30.04 17.11
Other Income 4.63 3.83 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.23 33.87 17.54
Interest 3.65 3.65 2.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.58 30.23 15.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.58 30.23 15.19
Tax 11.33 5.59 4.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.25 24.64 10.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.25 24.64 10.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.25 24.64 10.56
Equity Share Capital 25.69 25.69 25.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.83 9.59 4.11
Diluted EPS 9.83 9.59 4.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.83 9.59 4.11
Diluted EPS 9.83 9.59 4.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S P Apparels #Textiles - General
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.