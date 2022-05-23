S P Apparels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.90 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 253.90 crore in March 2022 up 32.5% from Rs. 191.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022 up 139.18% from Rs. 10.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.27 crore in March 2022 up 96.22% from Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.
S P Apparels shares closed at 319.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.69% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|253.90
|250.31
|191.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|253.90
|250.31
|191.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.33
|87.32
|51.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|66.50
|32.20
|26.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-54.44
|-3.56
|8.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.07
|52.78
|45.07
|Depreciation
|9.04
|8.55
|7.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.80
|42.99
|35.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.60
|30.04
|17.11
|Other Income
|4.63
|3.83
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.23
|33.87
|17.54
|Interest
|3.65
|3.65
|2.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.58
|30.23
|15.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.58
|30.23
|15.19
|Tax
|11.33
|5.59
|4.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.25
|24.64
|10.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.25
|24.64
|10.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|25.25
|24.64
|10.56
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.83
|9.59
|4.11
|Diluted EPS
|9.83
|9.59
|4.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.83
|9.59
|4.11
|Diluted EPS
|9.83
|9.59
|4.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
