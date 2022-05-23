S P Apparels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.90 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.90 crore in March 2022 up 32.5% from Rs. 191.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022 up 139.18% from Rs. 10.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.27 crore in March 2022 up 96.22% from Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.

S P Apparels shares closed at 319.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.69% over the last 12 months.