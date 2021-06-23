S P Apparels Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 191.62 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.62 crore in March 2021 up 13.81% from Rs. 168.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2021 up 32.65% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2020.

S P Apparels shares closed at 230.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.66% returns over the last 6 months and 188.67% over the last 12 months.