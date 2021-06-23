S P Apparels Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 191.62 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 191.62 crore in March 2021 up 13.81% from Rs. 168.37 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2021 up 32.65% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2020.
S P Apparels shares closed at 230.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.66% returns over the last 6 months and 188.67% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|191.62
|209.54
|168.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|191.62
|209.54
|168.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.49
|57.16
|40.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.97
|27.40
|23.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.29
|2.80
|11.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.07
|46.08
|44.38
|Depreciation
|7.57
|8.50
|8.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.12
|37.48
|30.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.11
|30.14
|9.43
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.23
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.54
|30.37
|10.59
|Interest
|2.35
|3.75
|5.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.19
|26.62
|5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.19
|26.62
|5.16
|Tax
|4.63
|6.97
|2.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.56
|19.65
|2.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.56
|19.65
|2.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.56
|19.65
|--
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.11
|7.65
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|4.11
|7.65
|1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.11
|7.65
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|4.11
|7.65
|1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited