    S P Apparels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.62 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.62 crore in June 2023 up 0.75% from Rs. 245.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2023 down 42.21% from Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.16 crore in June 2023 down 19.92% from Rs. 50.15 crore in June 2022.

    S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.04 in June 2022.

    S P Apparels shares closed at 462.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.19% returns over the last 6 months and 12.60% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.62275.16245.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.62275.16245.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.0866.73104.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.2134.9929.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.3422.37-39.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.5561.3357.77
    Depreciation9.379.179.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.4550.0151.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6230.5833.45
    Other Income4.171.907.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7932.4840.62
    Interest5.907.075.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.9025.4235.56
    Exceptional Items-----0.11
    P/L Before Tax24.9025.4235.45
    Tax9.924.909.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9720.5225.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9720.5225.80
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.080.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.9420.4425.85
    Equity Share Capital25.0925.0925.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.978.1810.04
    Diluted EPS5.978.1810.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.978.1810.04
    Diluted EPS5.978.1810.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S P Apparels #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:11 pm

