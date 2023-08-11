S P Apparels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.62 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.62 crore in June 2023 up 0.75% from Rs. 245.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2023 down 42.21% from Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.16 crore in June 2023 down 19.92% from Rs. 50.15 crore in June 2022.

S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.04 in June 2022.

S P Apparels shares closed at 462.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.19% returns over the last 6 months and 12.60% over the last 12 months.