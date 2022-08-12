 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S P Apparels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore, up 84.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore in June 2022 up 84.69% from Rs. 133.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2022 up 123.57% from Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in June 2022 up 76.4% from Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2021.

S P Apparels shares closed at 410.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.

S P Apparels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 245.78 253.90 133.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 245.78 253.90 133.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.21 98.33 47.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.52 66.50 16.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.96 -54.44 -20.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.77 53.07 32.41
Depreciation 9.53 9.04 8.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.26 45.80 29.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.45 35.60 19.66
Other Income 7.16 4.63 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.62 40.23 20.01
Interest 5.06 3.65 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.56 36.58 16.82
Exceptional Items -0.11 -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.45 36.58 16.82
Tax 9.66 11.33 5.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.80 25.25 11.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.80 25.25 11.56
Minority Interest 0.06 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.85 25.25 11.56
Equity Share Capital 25.69 25.69 25.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.04 9.83 4.50
Diluted EPS 10.04 9.83 4.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.04 9.83 4.50
Diluted EPS 10.04 9.83 4.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
