S P Apparels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore, up 84.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore in June 2022 up 84.69% from Rs. 133.08 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2022 up 123.57% from Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in June 2022 up 76.4% from Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2021.
S P Apparels shares closed at 410.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|S P Apparels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|245.78
|253.90
|133.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|245.78
|253.90
|133.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.21
|98.33
|47.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.52
|66.50
|16.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-39.96
|-54.44
|-20.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.77
|53.07
|32.41
|Depreciation
|9.53
|9.04
|8.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.26
|45.80
|29.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.45
|35.60
|19.66
|Other Income
|7.16
|4.63
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.62
|40.23
|20.01
|Interest
|5.06
|3.65
|3.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.56
|36.58
|16.82
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.45
|36.58
|16.82
|Tax
|9.66
|11.33
|5.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.80
|25.25
|11.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.80
|25.25
|11.56
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|25.85
|25.25
|11.56
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.04
|9.83
|4.50
|Diluted EPS
|10.04
|9.83
|4.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.04
|9.83
|4.50
|Diluted EPS
|10.04
|9.83
|4.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited