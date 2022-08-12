S P Apparels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore, up 84.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore in June 2022 up 84.69% from Rs. 133.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2022 up 123.57% from Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in June 2022 up 76.4% from Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2021.

S P Apparels shares closed at 410.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.