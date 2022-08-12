English
    S P Apparels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore, up 84.69% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.78 crore in June 2022 up 84.69% from Rs. 133.08 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2022 up 123.57% from Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in June 2022 up 76.4% from Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2021.

    S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2021.

    S P Apparels shares closed at 410.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.

    S P Apparels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.78253.90133.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.78253.90133.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.2198.3347.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.5266.5016.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.96-54.44-20.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.7753.0732.41
    Depreciation9.539.048.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.2645.8029.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4535.6019.66
    Other Income7.164.630.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6240.2320.01
    Interest5.063.653.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.5636.5816.82
    Exceptional Items-0.11----
    P/L Before Tax35.4536.5816.82
    Tax9.6611.335.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.8025.2511.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.8025.2511.56
    Minority Interest0.06--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.8525.2511.56
    Equity Share Capital25.6925.6925.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.049.834.50
    Diluted EPS10.049.834.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.049.834.50
    Diluted EPS10.049.834.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S P Apparels #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
