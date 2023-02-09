 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S P Apparels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore in December 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 250.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 46.12% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2022 down 29.14% from Rs. 42.42 crore in December 2021.

S P Apparels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.15 305.80 250.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.15 305.80 250.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.86 100.02 87.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.02 44.94 32.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.70 14.38 -3.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.77 57.81 52.78
Depreciation 9.02 8.44 8.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.42 51.12 42.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.36 29.09 30.04
Other Income 7.68 9.11 3.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.04 38.20 33.87
Interest 1.51 7.83 3.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.53 30.36 30.23
Exceptional Items -0.11 0.11 --
P/L Before Tax 19.43 30.47 30.23
Tax 6.15 7.55 5.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.27 22.92 24.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.27 22.92 24.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.27 22.92 24.64
Equity Share Capital 25.69 25.69 25.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 8.92 9.59
Diluted EPS 5.21 8.92 9.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 8.92 9.59
Diluted EPS 5.21 8.92 9.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
