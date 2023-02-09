S P Apparels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore in December 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 250.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 46.12% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2022 down 29.14% from Rs. 42.42 crore in December 2021.