S P Apparels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore in December 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 250.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 46.12% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2022 down 29.14% from Rs. 42.42 crore in December 2021.

S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.59 in December 2021.

Read More

S P Apparels shares closed at 299.65 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.