S P Apparels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore in December 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 250.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 46.12% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2022 down 29.14% from Rs. 42.42 crore in December 2021.
S P Apparels EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.59 in December 2021.
S P Apparels shares closed at 299.65 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|251.15
|305.80
|250.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|251.15
|305.80
|250.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.86
|100.02
|87.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.02
|44.94
|32.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.70
|14.38
|-3.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.77
|57.81
|52.78
|Depreciation
|9.02
|8.44
|8.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.42
|51.12
|42.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.36
|29.09
|30.04
|Other Income
|7.68
|9.11
|3.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.04
|38.20
|33.87
|Interest
|1.51
|7.83
|3.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.53
|30.36
|30.23
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|0.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.43
|30.47
|30.23
|Tax
|6.15
|7.55
|5.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.27
|22.92
|24.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.27
|22.92
|24.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.27
|22.92
|24.64
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.21
|8.92
|9.59
|Diluted EPS
|5.21
|8.92
|9.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.21
|8.92
|9.59
|Diluted EPS
|5.21
|8.92
|9.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited