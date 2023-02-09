English
    S P Apparels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.15 crore in December 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 250.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 46.12% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2022 down 29.14% from Rs. 42.42 crore in December 2021.

    S P Apparels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.15305.80250.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.15305.80250.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.86100.0287.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.0244.9432.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.7014.38-3.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.7757.8152.78
    Depreciation9.028.448.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.4251.1242.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3629.0930.04
    Other Income7.689.113.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0438.2033.87
    Interest1.517.833.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.5330.3630.23
    Exceptional Items-0.110.11--
    P/L Before Tax19.4330.4730.23
    Tax6.157.555.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2722.9224.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2722.9224.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.2722.9224.64
    Equity Share Capital25.6925.6925.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.218.929.59
    Diluted EPS5.218.929.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.218.929.59
    Diluted EPS5.218.929.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
