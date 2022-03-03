English
    S P Apparels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.31 crore, up 19.46% Y-o-Y

    March 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.31 crore in December 2021 up 19.46% from Rs. 209.54 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2021 up 25.35% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.42 crore in December 2021 up 9.16% from Rs. 38.86 crore in December 2020.

    S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in December 2020.

    S P Apparels shares closed at 384.65 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.60% returns over the last 6 months and 117.50% over the last 12 months.

    S P Apparels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.31222.14209.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.31222.14209.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.3265.6457.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.2030.1127.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.56-11.042.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.7852.0446.08
    Depreciation8.558.628.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.9944.9337.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0431.8530.14
    Other Income3.830.690.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8732.5330.37
    Interest3.651.373.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.2331.1626.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.2331.1626.62
    Tax5.597.926.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.6423.2519.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.6423.2519.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.6423.2519.65
    Equity Share Capital25.6925.6925.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.599.057.65
    Diluted EPS9.599.057.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.599.057.65
    Diluted EPS9.599.057.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 3, 2022 11:44 am

