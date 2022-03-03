S P Apparels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.31 crore, up 19.46% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S P Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 250.31 crore in December 2021 up 19.46% from Rs. 209.54 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2021 up 25.35% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.42 crore in December 2021 up 9.16% from Rs. 38.86 crore in December 2020.
S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in December 2020.
S P Apparels shares closed at 384.65 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.60% returns over the last 6 months and 117.50% over the last 12 months.
|S P Apparels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|250.31
|222.14
|209.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|250.31
|222.14
|209.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.32
|65.64
|57.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.20
|30.11
|27.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.56
|-11.04
|2.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.78
|52.04
|46.08
|Depreciation
|8.55
|8.62
|8.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.99
|44.93
|37.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.04
|31.85
|30.14
|Other Income
|3.83
|0.69
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.87
|32.53
|30.37
|Interest
|3.65
|1.37
|3.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.23
|31.16
|26.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.23
|31.16
|26.62
|Tax
|5.59
|7.92
|6.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.64
|23.25
|19.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.64
|23.25
|19.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.64
|23.25
|19.65
|Equity Share Capital
|25.69
|25.69
|25.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.59
|9.05
|7.65
|Diluted EPS
|9.59
|9.05
|7.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.59
|9.05
|7.65
|Diluted EPS
|9.59
|9.05
|7.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited