S P Apparels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.31 crore, up 19.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.31 crore in December 2021 up 19.46% from Rs. 209.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2021 up 25.35% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.42 crore in December 2021 up 9.16% from Rs. 38.86 crore in December 2020.

S P Apparels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in December 2020.

S P Apparels shares closed at 384.65 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.60% returns over the last 6 months and 117.50% over the last 12 months.