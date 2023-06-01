S.M. Gold Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.96 crore, up 152.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.96 crore in March 2023 up 152.62% from Rs. 9.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 77.62% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 56.13% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

S.M. Gold EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2022.

S.M. Gold shares closed at 14.52 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.96% returns over the last 6 months and -82.64% over the last 12 months.